AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCX. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 119.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $599.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

