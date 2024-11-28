Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 195.3% from the October 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alternus Clean Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALCE stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Alternus Clean Energy has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $265.25.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.