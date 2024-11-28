AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 18207497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

AltC Acquisition Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

Institutional Trading of AltC Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

