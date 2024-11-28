Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells $422,148.36 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $253.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

