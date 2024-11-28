Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Buys 180,852 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,852 shares during the quarter. Jasper Therapeutics comprises about 4.0% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 2.65% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JSPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Jasper Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.