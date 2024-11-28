Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Acquires New Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 309,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.7% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,477.56. This trade represents a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. This represents a 18.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,522. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

CNTA opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

