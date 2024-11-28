Ally Bridge Group NY LLC Acquires 533,023 Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN)

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,023 shares during the quarter. ProMIS Neurosciences comprises approximately 1.1% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 5.33% of ProMIS Neurosciences worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProMIS Neurosciences news, Director Madge K. Shafmaster bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $85,416.25. The trade was a 720.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PMN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.60. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

(Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.