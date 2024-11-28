Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $22.78. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 516,484 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue bought 15,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,634. This trade represents a 6.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

