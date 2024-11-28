Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.90 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 132.95 ($1.69), with a volume of 88692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.58).

Alkemy Capital Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -551.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.75.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkemy Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.