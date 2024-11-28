Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.67.

ATD opened at C$82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$71.31 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

