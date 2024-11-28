Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in November

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALFVY opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.