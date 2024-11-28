Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4502 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

