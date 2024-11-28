Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Purchases $229,450.00 in Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Kovler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.89 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $688,350. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

