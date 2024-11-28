Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,078,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 637,748 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 29.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 282,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSC opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.45.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

