Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $155.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

