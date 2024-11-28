Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.24 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

