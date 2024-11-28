Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Trevi Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $51,540. 24.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

