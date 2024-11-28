Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for approximately 2.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after buying an additional 1,265,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 237,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $614.59 on Thursday. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $620.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Baird R W downgraded argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.42.

Get Our Latest Report on argenx

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

