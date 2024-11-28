ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 923,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,426,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Specifically, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,709.76. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ACM Research Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

