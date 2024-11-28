abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.20 and traded as high as $32.35. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 13,307 shares changing hands.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $535,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234,160 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

