960 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after buying an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,649,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XME opened at $68.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

