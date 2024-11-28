777 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 482,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,958,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,073,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,536,000.

Shares of FV opened at $61.00 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $62.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

