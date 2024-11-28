7,743 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $470.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Olympic Steel

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.