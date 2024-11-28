662 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth $5,889,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $4,711,000.
Solventum Stock Up 1.4 %
Solventum stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.48. 702,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,591. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
