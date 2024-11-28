662 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth $5,889,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $473,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $493,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $4,711,000.

Solventum stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.48. 702,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,591. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

