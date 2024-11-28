6,262 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.95. 19,472,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,898,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

