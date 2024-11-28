5,894 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VWO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.