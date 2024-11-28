58,415 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4,931.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,216,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 1,192,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 506.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 923,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 771,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.