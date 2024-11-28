50,000 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,383,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 405,061.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after buying an additional 1,733,662 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 274,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,135.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,066 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,738. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

