4,876 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

