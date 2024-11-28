387,000 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,889,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTX opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

