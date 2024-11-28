3,676 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,032,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

