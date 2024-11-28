2,874 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 102.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,757 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $136.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.25.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

