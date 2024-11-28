22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,140,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.77% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.