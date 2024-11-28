1,943 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $125,418,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

