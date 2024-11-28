180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

TURN opened at $3.57 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of 180 Degree Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

