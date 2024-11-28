175,812 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $889,956,000 after buying an additional 1,076,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

