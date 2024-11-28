1,553 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,133,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.20 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $240.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

