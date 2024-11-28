140 Summer Partners LP Invests $48.33 Million in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,385,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,334,000. Viking comprises about 5.2% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 140 Summer Partners LP owned approximately 0.32% of Viking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

