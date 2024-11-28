13,700 Shares in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Acquired by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TECX stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $725.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.60. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,096,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,610,302.76. This represents a 7.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Free Report)

