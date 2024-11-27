Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zoomcar Stock Down 7.8 %

ZCAR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 61,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,834. Zoomcar has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $1,289.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

About Zoomcar

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.