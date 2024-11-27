Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Zoomcar Stock Down 7.8 %
ZCAR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 61,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,834. Zoomcar has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $1,289.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.
About Zoomcar
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomcar
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.