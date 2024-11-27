Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,815 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 41,235.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,652,000 after buying an additional 937,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

