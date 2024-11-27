Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:ZIONO)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5971 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

