Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.26 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

FANG stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day moving average is $190.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 74.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

