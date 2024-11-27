Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for AMG

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.47 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.46. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $131.34 and a 1 year high of $199.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,411,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 150.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 328.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
