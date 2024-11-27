Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 598.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.7 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of YUEIF remained flat at $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

