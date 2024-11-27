Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, an increase of 598.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.7 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of YUEIF remained flat at $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
