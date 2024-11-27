Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Yelp worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 115.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $377,329.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 122,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,497.60. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

