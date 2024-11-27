Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 3.4 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 769,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.