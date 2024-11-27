WorthPointe LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WorthPointe LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

