WorthPointe LLC Sells 53 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $616.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $463.89 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

