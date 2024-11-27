WorthPointe LLC Has $73.14 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WorthPointe LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 30.8% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $73,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

